No, AISA Student Didn't 'Fake' Her Injury During Ram Navami Violence in JNU

A set of photos of two people injured after the clashes that erupted amongst the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over non-vegetarian food being served in a hostel mess on Ram Navami on Sunday, 10 April, is being shared across social media platforms to claim that the students "faked their injuries."

One photo shows a girl with a head injury being supported by a student, while the second image shows the injured girl helping out the other student who is lying unconscious.

The photo and the false narrative are being massively shared on Twitter with the hashtags, #JNUViolence and #JNU_बंद_करो.

However, we found that the two photos were taken a short time apart. The student who suffered the head injury was identified as Akhtarista Ansari and the other one as Madhurima Kundu.