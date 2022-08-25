Nitin Gadkari's Remark Shared Out of Context to Claim 'He's Quitting BJP'

A video of the Minister of Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, is being circulated on the internet with a claim that says he might soon quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In this viral video, the Union Minister can be heard saying that he does not care if he loses his position and is ready for whatever happens next. He further states that he is not a political professional and is a simple man who has led a humble life.