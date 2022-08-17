BJP Drops Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan From Parliamentary Panel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and BJP president Amit Shah (R) at the Parliamentary meeting of the BJP.
(Photo: PTI)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 17 August, dropped Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from its parliamentary board.
Headed by the party's national president JP Nadda, the board also included new additions such as BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, and K Laxman.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
