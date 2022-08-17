Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019BJP Drops Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan From Parliamentary Panel

BJP Drops Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan From Parliamentary Panel

BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, and K Laxman are among the new additions to the board.
The Quint
India
Published:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and BJP president Amit Shah (R) at the Parliamentary meeting of the BJP.

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and BJP president Amit Shah (R) at the Parliamentary meeting of the BJP. </p></div>

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 17 August, dropped Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from its parliamentary board.

Headed by the party's national president JP Nadda, the board also included new additions such as BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, and K Laxman.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

