Viral Claim On Reversal of Ban on Old Motor Vehicles in India is False!

The notification does not discuss anything about reversing the ban on old automobiles.
(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)
A screenshot showing a notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), dated 22 December 2022, is being shared on social media.
The claim: The screenshot is being shared to claim that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) announced a reversal of the ban on diesel vehicles that are more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old.
An archive of this post can be seen here.
How did we find out?: Using relevant keywords, we looked for information on the reversal of the ban on old automobiles, but did not come across any credible ones.
PIB Notification: We looked for the notification on the Press Information Bureau’s website.
Here, we found one notification dated 22 December 2022, which discussed the trading of cars and rules regarding their registration.
This notification mentioned that the rules would come into effect from 1 April 2023.
It made no mention of old vehicles or a reversal of their ban.
The Delhi's Transport Department's website also carried a document pertaining to the scrapping of old automobiles in the state, dated 19 January 2023.
The document discusses details about scrapping old vehicles.
It mentioned that the rule was in action in order to reduce pollution in the state, directing the vehicles to be scrapped at Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs).
This document showed that the ban was still in place, contrary to the viral claim.
Ministry calls it 'fake': The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) took to Twitter to rubbish the claim, calling it "fake news."
The Ministry clarified that the ban imposed by the NGT "and upheld by the Supreme Court of India is still in force."
The Ministry clarified that the claim was false.
Conclusion: The government has not reversed the ban on old automobiles in Delhi and the viral claim has no basis in fact.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)