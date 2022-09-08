NGT Orders Demolition of Goa’s Curlies Restaurant Linked to Sonali Phogat Death
The tribunal has reportedly upheld a previous order passed by the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday, 8 September, ordered the demolition of Goa's popular restaurant, Curlies, where late BJP leader Sonali Phogat was allegedly drugged prior to her death on 23 August.
The NGT has reportedly upheld a previous order passed by the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA), which had directed that the restaurant be demolished for allegedly violating coastal zone regulations, reported news agency ANI.
The tribunal was hearing an appeal challenging the GCZMA's order, first passed in July. The plea was filed by the restaurant's co-owner, Linet Nunes, who moved the Supreme Court after seeking justice at the High Court of Bombay at Goa. The apex court subsequently asked the NGT to decide on the matter.
Stating that the restaurant's bar and night club violated coastal regulation zone rules of the central and state authorities, the complainant, Kashinath Shetye, had moved GCZMA.
Sonali Phogat's Death
The 41-year-old actor-turned-politician, Phogat, had died in Goa while she was on a shoot on 23 August.
On the basis of a complaint lodged by Phogat's brother, Rinku Dhaka, the Goa Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and arrested two of the accused, Sukhwinder Singh and Sudhir Sangwan (Phogat's personal assistant).
Security camera footage has also emerged of Phogat staggering out of Curlies. In the footage, she is seen as being unable to walk on her own and is being helped by her aide.
On Saturday, 27 August, Goa Police detained the co-owner of the north Goa restaurant, Edwin Nunes, and a suspected drug peddler, who had allegedly supplied drugs to Singh and Sangwan, a senior officer said.
Police also claimed that they have footage showing Sudhir Sangwan forcing Phogat to have a spiked drink, NDTV reported.
During the initial course of the investigation, the police had said, “Prime facie, the cause of death is established as heart attack." However, new developments in the investigation likely suggest that she was murdered.
(With inputs from India Today.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.