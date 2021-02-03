No, Viral Message Hailing PM Modi Was Not Drafted by NYT Editor

A viral piece of text praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, purportedly written by one Joseph Hope – who is being referred to as the editor-in-chief of the New York Times – is doing the rounds on social media.

However, a cursory glance at the text reveals several grammatical errors, very unlike The New York Times, and a visit to the publication’s website suggests that there is no person named Joseph Hope who writes for them, let alone him being their editor-in-chief.