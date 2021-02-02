Fake News From Anti-CAA Stir Now Being Linked to Farmers’ Protest

As farmers from different states in north India continue protesting against the new farm legislations introduced by the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government in September, there has been a barrage of misinformation targeting the protesters and the police alike.
Based on queries received on several social media platforms, we at The Quint’s fact-checking vertical – WebQoof – have observed that several old, debunked claims from the anti-CAA protests have been revived, linking them to the ongoing agitation.
An image of a person in police protective gear over civilian clothes is being shared with a claim that he is affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and was involved in the attack on farmers at the Singhu border.
The same image earlier went viral during the anti-CAA protests when people alleged that the said person is a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and was dressed as a police personnel during the clash between Delhi Police and students of Jamia University.
However, we at WebQoof found that the said person is Delhi Police constable Arvind Kumar. He had then spoken to the media and told reporters he works for the Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) South Delhi.
In a similar claim, video of a cop has been shared to insinuate that an RSS member dressed up as a police officer during farmers’ protest.
The same video was viral during the anti-CAA protests. At that time The Quint could confirm that the claim with which the image has been shared is false.
A source in Delhi Police had then told us that the man in the image (a video’s screenshot) is Vinod Narang – SHO Connaught Place. He further said that the man in the other image is not Narang.
While speaking to The Quint, Narang confirmed it is him in the video’s image, but clarified that he does not have any political affiliation, leave alone being an RSS member.
Clearly, old videos and images which went viral during the anti-CAA protests are now being revived with false claims amid the ongoing farmers’ stir.
