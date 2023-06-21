No, New York Philharmonic Didn’t Play Tamil Song ‘Rajavin Parvaai'!

Tamil song 'Rajavin Parvaai''s orchestral rendition was edited onto different videos of orchestra performances.
Is it true?: No, the video was first shared on a YouTube channel which goes by the name Vimal Percy.
Under the video, Percy clarified that he had reproduced the song in a "symphony style" and used bits from different orchestra videos for visuals.
We also found some visuals that matched a few frames from the viral video, which were taken from different videos available on YouTube.
How did we find out?: We did not find any videos of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra performing the song mentioned in the claim on their YouTube channel.
The top portion of the viral video carried text in English which read "Rajavin parvai Raniyin pakkam."
The top portion of the video carried text in English and Tamil.
Taking a cue from this, we used additional keywords to look for more details.
This led us to a video uploaded on a channel called Vimal Percy, which carried a blurred version of this viral video.
We were able to match this video with the one in the viral claim because of the same audio in both clips, as well as similar icons on the sides of both videos.
The viral video shows text at the top and icons on the side.
In this video, we saw matching icons and text.
In the video's description box, Percy mentioned that he had tried to "reproduce this song in a symphony style" and that he had "added some bits and pieces of Orchestra videos to support the music and this is not real orchestra which played the song."
A note in the description mentioned that he had added the orchestra's video to give viewers some visual context for the instruments being played, but later blurred the video to avoid misleading people.
The video's description box mentioned that the video was taken from different clips.
We also noticed that Percy had replied to some comments about the video being unrelated, saying that he had thought it would improve the viewing experience "but it backfired completely."
"I thought I made very obvious that is fake but seems not the case. Water under the bridge!," Percy's response read.
Percy said that he thought he had made it "very obvious that is fake."
Where is the original video from?: While looking for the source of the video, we learnt that the viral video was made using clips from several different videos.
We took screenshots of the viral video and ran reverse image searches on them.
This led us to a nine-year-old video that identified the woman playing a string instrument was Hilary Hahn, an American violinist performing a piece by Austrian classical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
The same violinist can be seen in both videos.
A reverse image search on another frame from the video took us to a series of images on the website hdvdarts.com, which published videos for "promoting interest in high-definition videos of fine-arts subjects."
Here, we found an image of wind instrument players which was similar to a frame from the viral video. The page mentioned that it was taken during a performance of Czech composer Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 2 ("Resurrection").
The same wind instrument players can be spotted in both visuals, which appear to be mirrored versions of each other.
While we could not independently verify where the other visuals of the viral video were taken from, we can confirm that the video and the audio in the claim are not from the same performance.
Conclusion: The New York Philharmonic orchestra did not play the Tamil song 'Rajavin Parvaai'. The viral video is made with an audio track of the Tamil song layered over different clips of orchestra performances.
