Unrelated Video Shared as Migrants’ ‘Ghar Wapsi’ From West Bengal After SIR

A video showing passengers risking their lives on a crowded ferry is going viral as footage of Bangladeshi nationals returning to Bangladesh after the announcement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.
What's the claim?: A post with the clip is being widely circulated on social media with claims that people illegally staying in West Bengal are “heading back” after SIR began.
What's the truth?: The claim is
The video is from Bangladesh's Mongla ferry.
The ferry shown is part of routine daily crossings in Bangladesh. Overcrowding on this route has been widely reported for years.
There is to suggest the video has any connection to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal.
What we found: We extracted multiple keyframes from the video and ran them through Google’s reverse image search.
We found several Facebook uploads from Bangladesh showing similar ferry crossings, with users identifying the location as Morelganj, along the Mongla–Ghasiakhali international channel in Bagerhat district.
It documented overcrowded ferry crossings on the Panguchi River in the Mongla–Morelganj region.
We also examined the ferry terminals around Mongla using geolocation on Google Maps.
The riverbank layout, and background vessels visible in the viral clip closely match visuals from the Panguchi River crossing at Morelganj.
Conclusion: The viral video is not from West Bengal and has no connection to the recent announcement of SIR in the state.
