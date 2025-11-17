Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Unrelated Video Shared as Migrants’ ‘Ghar Wapsi’ From West Bengal After SIR

Unrelated Video Shared as Migrants’ ‘Ghar Wapsi’ From West Bengal After SIR

The original video shows daily ferry crossings on the Mongla ferry ghat. The video is unrelated to SIR.

Priyanshi Khandelwal
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The post claims that people illegally staying in West Bengal are “heading back” after SIR</p></div>
i

The post claims that people illegally staying in West Bengal are “heading back” after SIR

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video showing passengers risking their lives on a crowded ferry is going viral as footage of Bangladeshi nationals returning to Bangladesh after the announcement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

What's the claim?: A post with the clip is being widely circulated on social media with claims that people illegally staying in West Bengal are “heading back” after SIR began.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar posts can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: The claim is false.

  • The video is from Bangladesh's Mongla ferry.

  • The ferry shown is part of routine daily crossings in Bangladesh. Overcrowding on this route has been widely reported for years.

  • There is no evidence to suggest the video has any connection to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal.

Also ReadVideo of Women With Brooms Falsely Shared as Anti-BJP Protest in West Bengal

What we found: We extracted multiple keyframes from the video and ran them through Google’s reverse image search.

  • We found several Facebook uploads from Bangladesh showing similar ferry crossings, with users identifying the location as Morelganj, along the Mongla–Ghasiakhali international channel in Bagerhat district.

  • We also found Bangladeshi local news reports, including a report by Kalbela.

It documented overcrowded ferry crossings on the Panguchi River in the Mongla–Morelganj region.

  • We also examined the ferry terminals around Mongla using geolocation on Google Maps.

The riverbank layout, and background vessels visible in the viral clip closely match visuals from the Panguchi River crossing at Morelganj.

Key visual elements like the shoreline, and surrounding vessels match those seen in the viral clip.

(Source: Google Maps/Geolocated by The Quint)

Conclusion: The viral video is not from West Bengal and has no connection to the recent announcement of SIR in the state.

Also ReadOld Video Shared as Recent Visuals of Protests Against SIR in West Bengal

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT