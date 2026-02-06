Old Video of USA Cricketers Eating Panipuri Viral as Recent Ahead of World Cup

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of USA Cricketers Eating Panipuri Viral as Recent Ahead of World Cup

We could trace the video back to at least February 2025.

A video of United States of America (USA) cricketers eating panipuri at a stall is being circulated on the internet to claim that it shows recent visuals of the team ahead of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Who shared it?: Media outlets like Free Press Journal, Outlook India, India Times, NewsX World, along with other social media users, shared the viral claim. Swipe right to view all screenshots.

An archive of the report can be found here.

An archive of the report can be found here.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(More archives of similar such claims could be viewed here, here, and here.)

What are the facts?: The video could be traced back to at least February 2025 and is not recent. This simply meant that the viral claim is misleading.

How did we find that out?: On conducting a simple Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we found the same visuals uploaded on an Instagram handle named '@_shreeganeshpanipuri_'.

  • The video was shared on 4 February 2025 with a caption that said, "USA CRICKET TEAM VISIT @_shreeganeshpanipuri_. SHREE GANESH PANIPURI."

  • The hashtags in the caption indicated that the video was shot in Anand, Gujarat.

Other sources: An online portal named 'Latestly', too, had shared a report based on the same visuals on its website that was published on 6 February 2025.

  • It said that the US cricket team was scheduled to play against the Namibia team. Before the game, players from the US team were spotted eating pani puri on a stall in Gujarat's Anand.

The report was published on 6 February 2025.

(Source: Latestly/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being incorrectly shared as a recent one.

