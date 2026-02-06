Old Video of USA Cricketers Eating Panipuri Viral as Recent Ahead of World Cup

advertisement
Who shared it?: Media outlets like Free Press Journal, Outlook India, India Times, NewsX World, along with other social media users, shared the viral claim. Swipe right to view all screenshots.
An archive of the report can be found here.
An archive of the report can be found here.
An archive of the post can be found here.
How did we find that out?: On conducting a simple Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we found the same visuals uploaded on an Instagram handle named '@_shreeganeshpanipuri_'.
The video was shared on 4 February 2025 with a caption that said, "USA CRICKET TEAM VISIT @_shreeganeshpanipuri_. SHREE GANESH PANIPURI."
The hashtags in the caption indicated that the video was shot in Anand, Gujarat.
Other sources: An online portal named 'Latestly', too, had shared a report based on the same visuals on its website that was published on 6 February 2025.
It said that the US cricket team was scheduled to play against the Namibia team. Before the game, players from the US team were spotted eating pani puri on a stall in Gujarat's Anand.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being incorrectly shared as a recent one.
