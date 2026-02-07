Kalma Recited at Congress Jaipur Office Opening? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kalma Recited at Congress Jaipur Office Opening? No, Viral Claim Is False!

This is an old video and shows an interfaith prayer meet in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
(Source: The Quint) 

A video claiming that some Islamic prayers were recited at the inauguration of the Congress party office in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is being shared on social media.

Those sharing the video wrote, "At the inauguration of the Congress party’s new office in Jaipur, neither the Sundarkand nor a Ganesh puja was performed; instead, Kalma was recited. Notably, Congress’s Hindu workers participated actively in the event, and no one raised any objection." (sic.)

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is from 2023 and shows an interfaith prayer meet organised in honour of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's death anniversary.

What we found: Team WebQoof noted that the viral video was a clipping from a 'live stream' by one Heena Khan. The frame was seen at the end of the viral clip.

Here is a close up of the frame.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

  • We then conducted keyword searches on Facebook and found the profile of ‘Heena Khan’.

  • This Facebook account included hashtags like 'General Secretary, District Congress Committee, Jaipur City' in the description section.

  • We noticed that the blurred visual of Khan's image in the viral clip matched with the Facebook profile photo.

Here is a preview of Khan's profile. 

(Source: Facebook) 

  • Team WebQoof looked for the live video on her Facebook page, however, we did not find it.

  • We went through the images and videos uploaded by the user and found a post from 31 October 2023. The post included a set of four images which looked similar to some frames of the viral clip.

Here is a comparison between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • The post noted, "Salute to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary."

  • We ran another keyword search on Facebook to check whether other Congress party members had posted about this event.

  • Team WebQoof found a post from Congress leader Namo Narain Meena, dated 31 October 2023, on Facebook.

  • In the post's caption, he mentioned that an 'interfaith' gathering took place at the party office in Jaipur to honour former PM Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on their death and birth anniversaries, respectively.

  • Additionally, we ran a Google reverse image search on some of these photos and were led to a post on X by Vaibhav Gehlot, a member of the Rajasthan Congress from 31 October 2025.

  • The caption noted, "I was present at the 'Sarvadharma' (all faiths) prayer meeting organised at the State Congress office on the occasion of Martyrdom Day of former Prime Minister Late Smt. Indira Gandhi and the birth anniversary of Late Shri Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel." (sic.)

Congress Clarification: We conducted keyword searches on X and Facebook, which led us to a post on X by Swarnim Chaturvedi, General Secretary of the Rajasthan Congress, dated 2 August 2024.

  • Chaturvedi responded to a user who had made the same viral claim in 2024.

  • In his reply, he noted, "A video clip of the interfaith prayer gathering held at the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress headquarters in Jaipur, featuring recitations from bhajans, Gurbani, the Bible, and the Quran, is being used to spread malicious propaganda against the Congress party, claiming that while the Congress's new office in Jaipur is yet to be built. The Congress party will soon take legal action." (sic.)

Conclusion: The viral clip stating that Islamic prayers were recited at Congress Jaipur office's inauguration is false as this video is from an interfaith prayer meet.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

