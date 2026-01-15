This Video of Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman Asking People To Boycott IPL Is AI

A video of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman is being circulated on social media platforms with a claim that it shows him asking people to boycott Indian Premier League (IPL).
The above post had gained over five lakh views on the platform.
What's the truth?: The viral video has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and does not show real visuals. This makes the viral claim false.
How did we find that out?: On conducting a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video, we found a different clip published on a Facebook handle named 'Jamuna Sports'.
The video was uploaded on 17 December 2025.
It was shared with a caption in Bangla that loosely translated to, "Fiz's reaction to going to KKR for 9 crores #mustafizurrahman #ipl #kkr #jamunasports."
The video showed a similar setting and the background as seen in the viral clip.
What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the video through two AI detection tools namely — 'Hive Moderation' and 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.
The first tool showed over 99 percent probability of the video being an AI-generated one.
Four detectors of the second tool showed conclusively results, making it clear that the viral video was made using AI.
The first tool showed over 99 percent probability of the video being an AI-generated one.
(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)
Conclusion: It is evident that the video of Rahman was made using AI tools.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)