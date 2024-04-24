2022 Image of Voters Shared With False Context About Muslim Population

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20192022 Image of Voters Shared With False Context About Muslim Population

This image is from 2022 and is from Varanasi.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check: An old image from Varanasi is going viral with a misleading context linked to 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

(Photo: The Quint)

An image showing several burqa-clad women and one woman wearing a saree is going viral on social media.

The claim insinuates that the Muslim population is voting in majority in 2024 Lok Sabha Election and the Hindus are not.

What's the truth?: This image is from 2022 and is from Varanasi.

  • It is unrelated to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google and came across a report shared by Reuters.

  • This was shared on 7 March 2022 and the caption stated that the voters were standing in queue to cast their vote in Varanasi during the last phase of state assembly election.

  • The image is unrelated to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

This photo is from 2022.

The article stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "expected to retain control of India's most populous state after a month-long voting process".

Conclusion: An old image from Varanasi is going viral with a misleading context linked to 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

