Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Video of Muslims Praying on London Metro Is AI-Generated

Fact-Check: Video of Muslims Praying on London Metro Is AI-Generated

The video does not authentically show Muslims praying on the London Metro.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated video was being shared with the false claim that it shows Muslims</p></div>
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An AI-generated video was being shared with the false claim that it shows Muslims

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing a group of men wearing skullcaps, kneeling on prayer mats and performing namaz on a metro was shared on social media.

  • In the video, one can hear people complaining about being unable to get off, calling the act "ridiculous."

The claim: Those sharing this short 15-second clip have claimed that the video was shot on the London Metro, where Muslims had taken over a compartment to pray.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video is AI-generated and does not show authentic visuals from the London Metro.

Also ReadAI-Generated Image Shared as Real One of Indira Gandhi Drinking With Yoga Guru

How did we find out the truth?: We carried out a reverse image search on some parts of the video using Google Lens, but did not find any credible sources sharing this clip.

  • However, we noticed several visual inconsistencies in the video, such as uniform lighting throughout the video, physical distortion of people's bodies, inconsistently coloured pillars, and so on.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

We then ran the video through Hive Moderation's AI-generated content detection tool, which gave the video a 99 percent score of being AI-generated.

The video is an AI-generated one.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

Responding to a claim on X, Hive's team shared a more detailed report, which showed a 99.8 percent confidence that it was AI-generated, noting that it was likely made using Eleven Labs' Sora 2.

Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Muslims praying on the London Metro.

Also ReadAI-Generated Image Shared To Show 'Old Photograph' of PM Modi and Amit Shah

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