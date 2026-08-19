Fact-Check: Video of Muslims Praying on London Metro Is AI-Generated

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A video showing a group of men wearing skullcaps, kneeling on prayer mats and performing namaz on a metro was shared on social media.
In the video, one can hear people complaining about being unable to get off, calling the act "ridiculous."
The claim: Those sharing this short 15-second clip have claimed that the video was shot on the London Metro, where Muslims had taken over a compartment to pray.
How did we find out the truth?: We carried out a reverse image search on some parts of the video using Google Lens, but did not find any credible sources sharing this clip.
However, we noticed several visual inconsistencies in the video, such as uniform lighting throughout the video, physical distortion of people's bodies, inconsistently coloured pillars, and so on.
We then ran the video through Hive Moderation's AI-generated content detection tool, which gave the video a 99 percent score of being AI-generated.
Responding to a claim on X, Hive's team shared a more detailed report, which showed a 99.8 percent confidence that it was AI-generated, noting that it was likely made using Eleven Labs' Sora 2.
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Muslims praying on the London Metro.
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