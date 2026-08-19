Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Image Shared as Real One of Indira Gandhi Drinking With Yoga Guru

AI-Generated Image Shared as Real One of Indira Gandhi Drinking With Yoga Guru

There are no credible sources sharing this image as an authentic one.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated image is being shared to falsely claim that it shows former PM Indira Gandhi sharing drinks with Dhirendra Brahmachari.</p></div>
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An AI-generated image is being shared to falsely claim that it shows former PM Indira Gandhi sharing drinks with Dhirendra Brahmachari.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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An image, claiming to show former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi drinking with someone appearing to be her yoga instructor Dhirendra Brahmachari is being widely shared on social media.

  • Those sharing the image have questioned the relationship between former PM Gandhi and Brahmachari.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

But…?: The image is an AI-generated one and does not show an authentic photo.

Also ReadFrom Disinformation to Legal Battles: Amit Malviya's Tenure as BJP IT Cell Head

How did we find out the truth?: We started by running a reverse image search on the viral claim using Google Lens and Yandex.

  • However, we did not find any credible or official source sharing the image in question.

  • Additionally, the image appears to be too evenly lit across the frame, indicative of it being an AI-generated one.

Is it AI?: Hive Moderation’s AI-generated content detector showed a 98.1 percent likelihood of being an AI-generated one.

The image was found to be an AI-generated one.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

OpenAI’s Verify noted that the image was created using its platform or tools.

The image was made using OpenAI’s tools.

(Source: Verify/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared to falsely claim that it shows former PM Indira Gandhi sharing drinks with Dhirendra Brahmachari.

Also ReadEdited Clip Shared To Show PM Modi Walking While National Anthem Is Being Played

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