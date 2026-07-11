UP To Include Non-Muslims, Muslim Women, Pasmandas in New Sunni Waqf Board

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to constitute a new Sunni Waqf Board that will include non-Muslim members, Muslim women, and representatives from the Pasmanda Muslim community. The board is expected to have 11 members, including a chairperson. The tenure of the previous Sunni Waqf Board ended in March, and the new board is being formed under the provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The move follows a similar model recently adopted in Madhya Pradesh.