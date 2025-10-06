Old Unrelated Clip From Bareilly Viral as Muslims Fleeing After Recent Violence

advertisement
A video showing a huge crowd of people, some wearing white skullcaps, waiting to board a train is going viral on social media.
The claim: Those sharing the clip claimed that it shows Muslims fleeing from Bareilly after the police allegedly identified those involved in the rioting following the ‘I love Muhammad’ protests.
Here’s what the posts say: “Muslims from all over the country had gathered in Bareilly after being misled by Tauqeer Raza of Bareilly. Now that the UP police have identified them through cameras and ordered action, all of them are running away from Bareilly.” (sic.)
What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to the same video uploaded by a YouTube channel called The Leader Hindi. It was posted on .
The video's description noted, "Crowd at the junction after Urs-e-Razvi."
The video was also uploaded on The Leader Hindi's Instagram page on .
This clearly showed that the viral video predates the violence in the city which took place .
A report by Dainik Jagran from confirmed that the dates of the Urs-e-Razvi were from .
Urs-e-Rizawi is a three-day annual event commemorating the death anniversary of Imam Ahmad Raza Khan organised at the Dargah Ala Hazrat in Bareilly.
Police action in Bareilly: Authorities have detained eight individuals, among them is cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council leader Tauqeer Raza Khan, whose appeal for a protest backing the 'I love Muhammad' campaign resulted in violence between protesters and the police on 26 September in Bareilly, reported The Hindu.
Amar Ujala reported that the police were examining 92 pieces of footage of the violence that had been found, which show crowds breaking barriers, while others show scuffles.
It also stated that new suspects were being identified continuously while, 150 CCTV cameras were being re-examined.
Conclusion: This viral video is from 21 August from Bareilly and is not from the recent violence in Bareilly.
