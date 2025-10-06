Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Unrelated Clip From Bareilly Viral as Muslims Fleeing After Recent Violence

Old Unrelated Clip From Bareilly Viral as Muslims Fleeing After Recent Violence

This viral video dates back to 21 August; however, the protests broke out in Barielly on 26 September.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video dates back to August and is not related to the recent violence in Bareilly.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: This video dates back to August and is not related to the recent violence in Bareilly.

(Source: The Quint) 

advertisement

A video showing a huge crowd of people, some wearing white skullcaps, waiting to board a train is going viral on social media.

The claim: Those sharing the clip claimed that it shows Muslims fleeing from Bareilly after the police allegedly identified those involved in the rioting following the ‘I love Muhammad’ protests.

Here’s what the posts say: “Muslims from all over the country had gathered in Bareilly after being misled by Tauqeer Raza of Bareilly. Now that the UP police have identified them through cameras and ordered action, all of them are running away from Bareilly.” (sic.)

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false.

  • This viral video dates back to 21 August, predating the violence following the ‘I love Muhammad’ controversy in Bareilly.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show Recent Visuals of People Protesting Against BJP? No!

What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to the same video uploaded by a YouTube channel called The Leader Hindi. It was posted on 21 August.

  • The video's description noted, "Crowd at the junction after Urs-e-Razvi."

Here is a close-up about the details about the clip.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot) 

  • The video was also uploaded on The Leader Hindi's Instagram page on 21 August.

  • This clearly showed that the viral video predates the violence in the city which took place late in September.

  • A report by Dainik Jagran from August confirmed that the dates of the Urs-e-Razvi were from 18 to 20 August.

  • Urs-e-Rizawi is a three-day annual event commemorating the death anniversary of Imam Ahmad Raza Khan organised at the Dargah Ala Hazrat in Bareilly.

Police action in Bareilly: Authorities have detained eight individuals, among them is cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council leader Tauqeer Raza Khan, whose appeal for a protest backing the 'I love Muhammad' campaign resulted in violence between protesters and the police on 26 September in Bareilly, reported The Hindu.

  • Amar Ujala reported that the police were examining 92 pieces of footage of the violence that had been found, which show crowds breaking barriers, while others show scuffles.

  • It also stated that new suspects were being identified continuously while, 150 CCTV cameras were being re-examined.

Conclusion: This viral video is from 21 August from Bareilly and is not from the recent violence in Bareilly.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Clip Viral as DMK Workers Dancing After Karur Stampede
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT