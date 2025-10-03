Bareilly: 10 FIRs, 80 Arrests, 38 Shops Sealed; Family Says, 'My Son's Innocent'

Outside the City Kotwali police station in Bareilly, several such families were present who alleged that the police had picked up their relatives and were not allowing them to meet them. They said their family members who have been picked up had no role in the recent communal escalations in Bareilly.

SSP Anurag Arya stated that in connection with the violence in Bareilly, 10 FIRs had been filed by 30 September. Meanwhile, 80 arrests have been made. Additionally, internet services have been shut down since 3 pm on 2 October and will be restored post 3 pm on Saturday, 4 October.