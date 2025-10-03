Does This Video Show Recent Visuals of People Protesting Against BJP? No!

advertisement
A video of a massive crowd gathered on a street, while vehicles can be seen moving, is being shared on the internet to claim that it shows recent visuals of people protesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
What did the viral post say?: On loosely translating the caption of the viral post in English, it said, "People have started intolerance, great people are rising like those in the freedom struggle. Let the people kick out these saffron traitors from Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir to Northeast and to the entire India!!!."
What's the truth?: The video could be traced back to at least 21 September and shows fans gathered in Assam for the funeral of late singer Zubeen Garg. This simply meant that the viral claim was false.
How did we find that out?: On performing a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral clip and found the same visuals shared on an Instagram handle named 'mahariaprahlad'.
It was posted on 21 September and its caption when translated to English said, "People of Assam gathered to pay their last respects to the late singer Zubin Garg! Millions of people in Guwahati paid a heartfelt tribute to their beloved singer with chants of "Zubin, Zubin, Zubin!" 😢🙏!!! #ripjubingarg."
News report: A report published by Deccan Herald said that thousands of grieving fans had gathered to pay their final respects to Garg, where mourners waited through the night for a last glimpse of the late singer.
Many people paid their tributes with gamosas and flowers.
India Times, on their official YouTube channel, shared more visuals from the funeral procession. One can see the ambulance covered with gamosas, flowers, and photos of Garg.
The video's title said, "Thousands in Guwahati Bid Emotional Farewell to Singer Zubeen Garg". It was shared on 22 September.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is from Garg's funeral and does not show an anti-BJP protest.
