Does This Video Show Muslims Attacking Houses of Hindus in Bangladesh? No!

A video of several people vandalising a building is going viral on social media platforms with a claim that it shows Muslims attacking houses of Hindus in Bangladesh.
What does the viral post say?: People have shared this video with a caption that said, "Hindu homes in Bangladesh are being attacked by hike the police refused to help."
The post had garnered over four lakh views on the platform. More archives of similar communal claims can be viewed here, here, and here.
What are the facts?: The video is being shared with a false communal angle as it shows people attacking a Detective Branch of the Bangladesh police located in Keraniganj, Dhaka.
Geolocating the place: Towards the halfway mark of the video, we noticed a signboard on a building that said "Fitness World Gym".
Team WebQoof searched for it on Google and found a gym with the same name located in Keraniganj, Bangladesh.
Using the help of the 'street view' option, we were able to locate the place where the viral video was seen being filmed.
Comparing visuals: A comparison between a keyframe from the viral video to visuals available on Google Maps further confirmed that both of them show the same location.
Details about the building that was attacked: We passed a visual from the map application through Google Translate to analyse the signboard on the building, which was seen being vandalised in the viral video.
Its English translation said, "Bangladesh Police District Detective (DB-South) Office, Dhaka District."
Other sources: To further investigate this, we performed a keyword search in Bangla on social media platforms using the words "কেরানীগঞ্জ ডিবি অফিস."
Reaching out to a local fact-checker: Team WebQoof reached out to Tausif Akbar, a fact-checker in Bangladesh, who confirmed that the incident did not have a communal angle.
He said, "The signboard being taken down reads Bangladesh Police. It is clear that this video depicts a police station being surrounded and vandalised."
Conclusion: It is clear that the video is being shared with a false communal angle.
