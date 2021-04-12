SC Quashes Plea to Scrap 26 Verses From Quran, Slaps Rs 50k Fine

The Supreme Court on Monday, 12 April, slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairperson Syed Waseem Rizvi seeking removal of certain verses from the holy book of Quran on the ground that they allegedly promote hatred and terror.

Calling the petition “absolutely frivolous,” the apex court asked Rizvi's counsel if he was actually serious about the matter and keen on pressing the petition, according to IANS.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the petition with a fine of Rs 50,000, to be paid to legal service authorities.