Supriya Sule's Pic From a Nikah Shared as Quran Verses Recital at Cultural Event

A photograph showing Member of Parliament Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad with their hands raised in prayer is going viral across social media platforms.

The photo is being shared with the claim that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, led by Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, started a new tradition of reciting verses from the Quran at the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan this year, as opposed to a Hindu prayer for Goddess Saraswati.

However, we found that the visuals were from a nikah (wedding) ceremony in Mumbai, where Sule and Awhad were in attendance. As the ceremony was Islamic, the two NCP leaders' hands were held up in accordance with customs.