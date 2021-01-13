Clip of Cops Paying Homage at Dargah Goes Viral Without Context

A video of Mumbai Police officials paying obeisance at the shrine of Sufi saint Makhdoom Mahimi, at Mahim Dargah, is being shared on several social media platforms to insinuate that the tradition has been started by the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government.
However, we found that the said tradition almost dates back to 100 years. Several news reports point out that Mahimi has been the patron saint of Mumbai Police since the 15th century.
CLAIM
The claim along with which the aforementioned video is being shared reads: “मुंबई पोलीस द्वारा पहली बार पीर हजरत मकदूम शाह को सलामी शिवसेना अब अपने अंतिम पड़ाव पे है|”
[Translation: Mumbai Police paying homage at the shrine of Hazrat Makhdoomi Shah for the first time. This is the end of Shiv Sena government.]
WHAT WE FOUND
We searched Google with ‘Mumbai Police + Makhdoom Mahimi’ and found several YouTube videos, which hinted that the aforementioned video is from January 2020 when the Mumbai Police offered ‘salami’ at the shrine of the saint. Further, they also mentioned that this is an annual event.
We also found news reports by Scroll, Sabrang and The Indian Express, which stated that the tradition of Mumbai Police paying obeisance at the shrine of the Sufi saint dates back to the year 1917.
Another report states that a 1911 Gazette mandated police officers of the area to offer the first chaadar/sandal (decorative cloth covering for tomb) at the 10-day festival in honour of the saint.
Clearly, a video of a tradition followed for over 100 years is being shared without context, to claim that the Mumbai Police under the Shiv Sena has started a new ritual of offering homage at the Mahim Dargah.
(With inputs from SM Hoaxslayer)
