Photo From Prayagraj Shared as Mosque on Old Delhi Railway Station

An image of what appears to be a mosque on a railway station platform has gone viral with a claim that the mosque is at the platform of the Old Delhi railway station. The claim seemingly comes on the back of the recent demolition of a Hanuman Temple in Chandni Chowk, as part of the Delhi government’s redevelopment plan.

However, we found that the image showed Line Shah Baba tomb which is situated in Prayagraj Junction and not Old Delhi.