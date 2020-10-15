Old Visuals from Gujarat, Mexico Shared as Hyderabad Rains

Both the videos in question are old and not from Hyderabad. While one is from Gujarat, other is from Mexico City. Team Webqoof Old and unrelated videos are being circulated on social media to show the current situation of Hyderabad. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof Both the videos in question are old and not from Hyderabad. While one is from Gujarat, other is from Mexico City.

Multiple videos are being circulated on the social media, claiming to show the current situation in Hyderabad amid heavy rains that have claimed at least 30 lives in the state of Telangana, including 19 in Hyderabad (at the time of publishing the article). However, both the videos in question are old and not of Hyderabad. While one is of Gujarat’s Vadodara, the other is of Mexico City.

CLAIM

A video showing a crocodile in the streets is being shared to claim that it’s from Hyderabad.

Some users have claimed that it’s of the Durganagar area in Hyderabad.

Another video showing visuals of a flooded airport is being claimed to be from the Hyderabad airport which is located in Shamshabad,

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We found that not only are both the videos old but they are also not of Hyderabad. While one is of Gujarat, the other one is of Mexico City. Let’s take a look at both of them one by one.

VIDEO 1

We searched on YouTube using keywords ‘crocodile heavy rain’ and found a video that was uploaded on 10 August 2019, with the caption ‘Crocodile in the city due to continuing rain, heavy rain cause wild animal to get in the city’. The description of the video claimed that it is from Gujarat. With relevant keyword searches, we came across an NDTV bulletin uploaded on 3 August 2019 with the caption ‘Chilling Crocodile Rescue From Flooded Street In Gujarat’. Ten seconds into the video, one can see the same visuals as that of the viral video. According to an NDTV report, Gujarat’s Vadodara had received a rainfall of 500 millimeters in 24 hours in 2019. As a result of overflowing rivers, crocodiles were out in streets which caused panic among the residents. On Wednesday, 14 October, the official Twitter handle of Hyderabad City Police also tweeted that the video is being falsely claimed to be from Hyderabad. The Quint’s WebQoof team had earlier debunked the viral video which was then being claimed to be from Bihar’s Patna.

VIDEO 2

A google reverse image search led us to a tweet from 2017 which mentioned that the viral video is from Mexico City.

An article published in Mexican outlet Chilango on 31 August 2017 stated that the video was shot at the Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City. Soon after, the official Twitter handle of the said airport mentioned about the resumption of services.

We had debunked this video in 2017 when it was being claimed that it from Bengaluru. Evidently, old and unrelated videos are being circulated on social media to show the current situation of Hyderabad.