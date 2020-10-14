People, Vehicles Swept Away as Heavy Rains Flood Hyderabad Streets

Photo Courtesy: PTI

Unprecedented rains have caused massive waterlogging in parts of Hyderabad. Visuals emerging from the city show people and vehicles being swept away by floodwater as heavy rains lashed the city and its suburbs from Tuesday, 13 October. At least 13 people have been killed due to the heavy rains so far, reported news agency IANS. Two people reportedly drowned and two others went missing in the Gaganpahad area in Shamshabad on the outskirts and two more people were feared killed in Abdullahpur. Nine people were killed and three injured when a wall collapsed and fell on two houses in Bandlaguda in the old city of Hyderabad.

In a dramatic video reportedly recorded in Barkas, near Falaknuma, a man can be seen being swept away as helpless by-standers look on. Locals throw in a tyre to help the person who also tries to grab hold of a pole that comes his way but the heavy water currents just sweep him away. It is unclear whether the person survived.

In many residential parts of the city, cars can be seen being swept away as locals watch from their balconies, unable to step in and do anything about it. Some of the inundated colonies reportedly are Khairatabad, Chintal Basti, Gandhi Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Srinagar and Anand Bagh.

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) with the help of fire services personnel and police was attending to distress calls from people stranded in flood water. DRF teams deployed boats to rescue people caught in flood waters in the Nadeem Colony in Toli Chowki area in the city. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who visited the colony late Tuesday night, said 600 people were evacuated from 170 houses and shifted to relief camps, reported IANS. The rains abated early on Wednesday, but dozens of colonies both in the city and suburbs remained under water while waterlogging and fallen trees affected the vehicular traffic within the city and also on the national highways to Vijayawada and Bengaluru. Several parts of the city reportedly remained without power for over 12 hours.

(With inputs from IANS)