Taliban Denies Death Rumours of Deputy PM Baradar, Releases Audio

Amid rumours of Taliban co-founder Mullah Ghani Baradar’s death, the Taliban on Monday, 13 September, released an audio message on Twitter where Baradar can be heard saying that he is “alive and well” and dismissed reports of any injury in a clash, reported Reuters.

Taliban spokesperson Sulail Shaheen, quoting Baradar, said that the rumours are lies and are “totally baseless”. The Taliban also released a video footage showing Baradar allegedly in meetings in Kandahar.

The Taliban's statement comes on the heels of the rumours that supporters of Baradar clashed with forces of the Haqqani Network, an Islamist terror mafia based near the Afghan-Pakistan border. It is led by Sirajuddin Haqqani, a global terrorist, and has been blamed for some of the worst atrocities in the country. Sirajuddin has been appointed as the Interior Minister and will be in control of the Afghan Nation Police, counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics.