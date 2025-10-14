Is This an Old Clip of Nehru Warning Public Against Communal Politics? No!

advertisement
A video of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru purportedly warning people against the spread of communal politics in the country in the future is going viral on social media platforms.
What's the video about?: In the clip, Nehru could be heard saying, "Take care of this country. Otherwise, after 75 years, an illiterate man will come and divide the country on the basis of religion."
What are the facts?: The video has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and does not show real visuals. This means that the viral claim is false.
No credible reports: We noticed that the voice of Nehru seemed a bit different and his facial expressions appeared to be unnatural.
Next, we searched for the statement on Google but did not find any credible reports of Nehru making the exact remarks.
This pointed us towards the possibility of the video being an AI-generated one.
What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the video through an AI detection tool named 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to check its authenticity.
We also tried verifying the audio in a different detection tool called 'Resemble AI'.
Two detectors of the first tool showed conclusive results of the viral video being generated using the help of AI tools.
The second tool showed that the audio was indeed fake.
Two detectors showed the video was AI-generated.
The tool showed that the audio was fake.
Conclusion: Evidently, the video is AI-generated and does not show an old video of former PM Nehru warning the public against communal politics.
