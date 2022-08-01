No, TMC MP Saugata Roy Isn’t Dancing With Arpita Mukherjee, It’s Raveena Tandon

The video does not show Roy dancing with Arpita Mukherjee.
(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)
A video of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy dancing with a woman on a stage is doing the rounds on social media, where users are sharing it with a claim that it shows Roy dancing with model and actor Arpita Mukherjee.
Mukherjee is considered a close aide of ex-TMC leader Partha Chatterjee, who was found to be involved in alleged irregularities in recruitment of school staff and administration in West Bengal's government-run schools.
However, the claim is false. We found that the video dates back to 2019, and shows the TMC MP dancing with Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon in Kolkata, West Bengal.
The video is being shared on social media to claim that it shows TMC MP Saugata Roy dancing with Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee – both of whom were arrested after ED raids in connection to the SSC scam case.
An archive of this post can be seen here.
We conducted a keyword search for videos of Roy dancing, and came across a post on India Today's verified Facebook page, dated 17 January 2019.
The 2019 video shows Roy with Raveena Tandon.
The video's caption mentioned that it showed him "groove with Bollywood star Raveena Tandon at an event in Kolkata."
We also came across a report by Hindi news organisation Amar Ujala, which carried the same video on 18 January 2019.
The video was also shared by Bengali news portal Sangbad Pratidin in January 2019.
Evidently, the video doesn't show TMC MP Saugata Roy on stage with Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee, but shows Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)