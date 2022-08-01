No, TMC MP Saugata Roy Isn’t Dancing With Arpita Mukherjee, It’s Raveena Tandon

A video of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy dancing with a woman on a stage is doing the rounds on social media, where users are sharing it with a claim that it shows Roy dancing with model and actor Arpita Mukherjee.

Mukherjee is considered a close aide of ex-TMC leader Partha Chatterjee, who was found to be involved in alleged irregularities in recruitment of school staff and administration in West Bengal's government-run schools.