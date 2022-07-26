No, Arpita Mukherjee Didn't Use Partha Chatterjee's Photo in Guru Purnima Post

A screenshot of a Facebook post purportedly made by West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee, has gone viral on the internet. People sharing the post claimed that Mukherjee wished people on 'Guru Purnima' using Chatterjee's photograph. The claim was also shared by Zee News' Bengali language channel, Zee 24 Ghanta.

The posts come shortly after Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 23 July in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers, clerks, and staff in the state-run schools. On the day of his arrest, Rs 21 crore in cash were recovered from the residence of Mukherjee, considered to be a close aide of Chatterjee.

However, we found that the post was a morphed one. Mukherjee's original post on the occasion of Guru Purnima didn't have Chatterjee's photograph in it.