Cong Uses Edited Clip to Show Public Cheered For Nath, Not Shivraj

The Twitter handle of Madhya Pradesh Congress shared a video of state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, asking the public who is a better chief minister between himself and former MP CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath. The video claims to show the audience supporting Nath. However, the video shared by Congress handle is not an authentic one and has been edited. The live stream of the address aired by BJP handles shows that the public did not coherently yell 'Kamal Nath.'

The Twitter handle of Madhya Pradesh Congress shared a video of state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, asking the public who is a better chief minister between himself and former MP CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath. The video claims to show the audience supporting Nath. However, the video shared by Congress handle is not an authentic one and has been edited. The live stream of the address aired by BJP handles shows that the public did not coherently yell ‘Kamal Nath.’

CLAIM

MP Congress shared the video with a caption saying that the results of state bypolls are out, as the public cheers for Nath, when Chouhan asks who is the better chief minister of the two. The video, shared by MP Congress’ handle, had been viewed over two lakh times and retweeted over 2,000 times, at the time of writing this piece.

The video found widespread presence on Twitter and Facebook, with several social media users making the same claim.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We found the live stream of Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s address in Mandsaur’s Sitamau on Sunday, 20 September.

BJP Madhya Pradesh aired the live stream of the address on Sunday.

At 34:26 minutes, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister asks who is the better chief minister. The audience can be heard saying “Shivraj” and not Kamal Nath, as claimed. He again asks the public to say the name loudly, and this time too, the audio of the audience definitely does not match with the one heard in the video shared by the Congress handle. In the viral video, one can hear the name ‘Kamal Nath’ clearly, however, in the live stream aired by the BJP on Sunday, ‘Kamal Nath’ cannot be heard. The Twitter handle of BJP MP reacted to the claims being made by state’s Congress wing and shared the original video for reference.

Evidently, MP Congress shared an edited clip of state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to claim that the public cheered for Kamal Nath and not Chouhan at his rally.

