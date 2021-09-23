Funeral Video From Pakistan Shared as 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Muzaffarnagar

A video showing a huge crowd of people congregating at a place is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows thousands of farmers attending the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh that was held on 5 September.

However, we found the video is from 21 November 2020, when a huge crowd turned up at Lahore's Minar-i-Pakistan for the funeral prayers of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.