No, Patanjali Isn’t Selling ‘Beef Biryani’ Spice Mix; That's an Edited Photo

An image of a beef biryani spice mix box sold by 'Patanjali Ayurved', a company founded by self-proclaimed yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, is going viral on social media.

However, we found out that this image has been edited.

The company that makes this spice mix is called 'National Foods' which sells products related to Pakistani cuisine. This is a multinational company with subsidiaries in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and Canada.