Clip of Burning Car Wrongly Shared As Swedish Artist Lars Vilks' Death

A video of a car burning after a collision and a man screaming after being trapped inside is being shared on social media as the video of Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks' death.

Vilks, who was known for his controversial drawings of Prophet Muhammad, died in a high-speed car crash along with two police officers, who were assigned to him for his protection on 3 October, 2021.

But we found that the video being shared does not show Lars Vilks' death, but is a clip of a multi-vehicle accident in on the Izhevsk-Mozgha Highway Udmurtia, Russia, in September 2014.