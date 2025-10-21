Case of Woman’s Murder in Bangladesh Shared With False Communal Claim

advertisement
A photograph showing a woman's corpse lying near trees is being shared on social media.
The claim: Sharing the photo, one X (formerly Twitter) user claimed, "A 60-year-old Hindu woman, Anna Bala Das, was raped & murdered in Sirajganj, Bangladesh. Her only crime? Being a woman from a minority."
Is it true?: No, the communal angle given to the incident is false.
The accused, identified as Tapas Kumar Das, belongs to the Hindu community.
Das reportedly killed the woman after she refused an "immoral proposal".
How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search using Google Lens, which led us to a news report by Nondito TV, carrying the same photo.
It identified the woman as 30-year-old Anna Rani Das, a policewoman whose body was found near a school in Bangladesh's Sirajganj on 11 October 2025.
Using her name as a keyword, we ran another search, which showed us reports with more information.
One such report by Ajker Patrika noted that she had been killed for "refusing to consent to immoral activity."
Mentioning the accused by name, it said that 35-year-old Tapas Kumar Das strangled her after she did not agree to an 'immoral proposal', and that he had confessed to the murder.
The official Facebook page for the Bangladesh Chief Adviser's press wing also shared a post about the misinformation surrounding the incident.
It categorically said that the incident had "no connection to communal issues."
The post stated that the "perpetrator himself is a Hindu man named Tapas Das," and that the Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Solanga Police Station, Manjit Nandi, confirmed that it was not a communal killing.
Conclusion: An incident of a woman's murder in Bangladesh's Sirajganj was shared with a false communal angle.
