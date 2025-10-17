Bihar SIR: 40 Removed Due to 'Citizenship' in Seemanchal, Majority Hindus

“We will pick out and drive away the infiltrators”

“This election is about driving infiltrators out of Bihar.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made this statement in Araria — one of the four districts in Bihar’s Seemanchal region, which has a sizable concentration of Muslims. Now, after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process across Bihar, including Seemanchal, the picture regarding “infiltrators” has become clear.

Across the four Seemanchal districts — Araria, Katihar, Kishanganj, and Purnia — only 106 objections related to citizenship were filed. These objections were submitted through Form 7 of the Election Commission, which is used to request the removal of someone’s name from the voter list.

After examining these 106 objections, the Election Commission deleted 40 names from the voter list. What happened to the remaining objections? And what is the truth behind the claims made during Bihar’s SIR regarding “infiltrators” in Seemanchal? How many of these were Hindus and how many were Muslims? Let’s examine all of it, one by one.