AI-Manipulated Clip of Afghan FM Talking About Temples in Kabul Viral

A video showing Afghanistan’s foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi speaking to the press is being shared on social media. In the clip, he's heard talking about the construction of temples in his country.

What did he say?: "I have told Modi ji that if we give some dollars to Taliban, then we will also build temples of Bhagwan Shiva and Vishnu Devi in Kabul, Kandahar and Hilman so that devotees from India can travel to Afghanistan. We have raised the slogan of Jai Shri Ram here. We are grateful to Modi ji that he has given us a lot of love. (sic)"