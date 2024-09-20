No, This Video Does Not Show a Doctor’s Dance at a Protest Against RG Kar Case

advertisement
A video of a woman in a saree, dancing at a protest against the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has gone viral on social media.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows a doctor dancing during a protest in Kolkata.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the viral video using InVID into screenshots, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of the frames.
One of them led us to another claim, shared on YouTube, by the verified channel of Divya Gandotra Tandon.
In one the comments under the video, one user mentioned the lady was not a doctor, but an actor, identifying her as Moksha.
Taking a cue from this, we ran a search using 'bengali actor moksha' as keywords.
This led us to a report by India Today, published on 16 September, which carried a screenshot of the viral video.
The report identified the woman as Mokksha Sengupta, a Bengali actor working in south Indian films. It mentioned that her performance had been "set to a song by poet Kazi Nazrul Islam."
It added that the she performed in south Kolkata's Santoshpur on 31 August.
We looked for the actor's social media accounts, where we found a screenshot of this report shared in a post.
The Quint has contacted Sengupta for her input and will update this article if and when it is received.
Conclusion: A video of an actor dancing at a protest against the RG Kar case has gone viral on social media, where she was misidentified as a doctor.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)