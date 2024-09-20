No, Muhammad Yunus Did Not Announce Resignation as Bangladesh Chief

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a keyword search with the term 'Muhammad Yunus resignation', which showed us several older news reports regarding Yunus telling people that he would resign if the attacks against minorities did not stop amid the violence in Bangladesh.

However, we did not find any reports mentioning that he had actually resigned, indicating that the video may have been tampered with.

The video: We noticed that Yunus' mouth did not match the words heard in the video.