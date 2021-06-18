Mob Beating Up Men in Jahangirpuri Falsely Linked to Loni Assault

A video showing a group of people thrashing some men is being shared to claim that they were beating the men accused of attacking 72-year-old Abdul Samad Saifi in Ghaziabad’s Loni.

However, we found that the video is from Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, where a group of people thrashed three men who had allegedly come to extort money from a vegetable seller.

The claim comes after a video of Saifi being brutally thrashed and his beard cut off in Loni went viral. As of now, nine of the accused have been arrested.