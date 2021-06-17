Loni Assault Case: Contrasting Stories of Accused Parvesh & Adil

Black magic, charges of a communal assault, six accused, one victim, Uttar Pradesh Police and a Samajwadi Party leader — while these might appear unrelated at first, they are the pieces of a jigsaw puzzle that the attack on 72-year-old Abdul Samad Saifi in Ghaziabad’s Loni has come to be.

While several people claimed that the attack on 5 June, in which the assailants also chopped off Saifi’s beard, was a communally motivated hate crime, the UP Police denied the communal angle and has registered an FIR against Twitter, The Wire and several journalists for allegedly "provoking communal sentiments”.

With this the case has become increasingly complex and multiple questions have emerged over the nature and motive of the crime as well as UP Police’s probe into the matter.