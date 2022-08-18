Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Clip of Tej Pratap Yadav Shared as Recent After Becoming a Minister in Bihar

Old Clip of Tej Pratap Yadav Shared as Recent After Becoming a Minister in Bihar

This video was uploaded by Yadav before he became the Cabinet minister in Bihar.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check : The claim states that Tej Pratap Yadav inspects the area after becoming the Cabinet minister in Bihar.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check : The claim states that Tej Pratap Yadav inspects the area after becoming the Cabinet minister in Bihar.</p></div>

A video showing the newly elected Cabinet minister in the Bihar government, Tej Pratap Yadav, walking from under a tree and heading towards a lake in going viral on social media.

This 1:03 clip is being shared with a claim that it is a recent visual which was recorded after Yadav got elected as the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on 16 August 2022.

This comes amid the expansion of the Bihar Cabinet under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav with a total of 31 members being inducted from different constituents. This also included Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav.

However, Yadav had uploaded this video on his official Instagram account almost a month before he was sworn-in as one of the Cabinet ministers in Bihar.

Also ReadFact-Check: Video From Bihar Wrongly Linked to Dalit Boy’s Death in Rajasthan

CLAIM

Users on social media are sharing the video as recent with a claim that says, "पर्यावरण वन एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन मंत्रायल मिलने के बाद तेजू भईया पहुंचे निरक्षण करने।"

[Translation: Teju Bhaiya inspects the area after becoming the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.]

An archived version of the post can be seen here.

Similar posts can be seen here, here and here.

Also ReadOld Clip of BJP MLA Singing National Song Linked to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

WHAT WE FOUND OUT 

We checked Yadav's official Instagram account and came across the same video uploaded as a reel on 15 July 2022, almost a month before Yadav was elected as the Cabinet minister.

The caption with the reel said, "#harekrishna #blessed #god".

Yadav has around 2,27,000 followers on Instagram and he frequently uploads videos of himself.

Clearly, a video that predates Tej Pratap Yadav becoming Bihar's Cabinet minister was falsely shared as recent.

Also ReadFact Check: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Tweet Doctored to Target Jawaharlal Nehru

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT