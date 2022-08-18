Old Clip of Tej Pratap Yadav Shared as Recent After Becoming a Minister in Bihar

Fact-check : The claim states that Tej Pratap Yadav inspects the area after becoming the Cabinet minister in Bihar.
A video showing the newly elected Cabinet minister in the Bihar government, Tej Pratap Yadav, walking from under a tree and heading towards a lake in going viral on social media.
This 1:03 clip is being shared with a claim that it is a recent visual which was recorded after Yadav got elected as the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on 16 August 2022.
However, Yadav had uploaded this video on his official Instagram account almost a month before he was sworn-in as one of the Cabinet ministers in Bihar.
Users on social media are sharing the video as recent with a claim that says, "पर्यावरण वन एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन मंत्रायल मिलने के बाद तेजू भईया पहुंचे निरक्षण करने।"
[Translation: Teju Bhaiya inspects the area after becoming the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.]
We checked Yadav's official Instagram account and came across the same video uploaded as a reel on 15 July 2022, almost a month before Yadav was elected as the Cabinet minister.
The caption with the reel said, "#harekrishna #blessed #god".
Yadav has around 2,27,000 followers on Instagram and he frequently uploads videos of himself.
Clearly, a video that predates Tej Pratap Yadav becoming Bihar's Cabinet minister was falsely shared as recent.
