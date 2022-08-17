Fact Check: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Tweet Doctored to Target Jawaharlal Nehru

An altered tweet of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in which she mentions her 'favourite story' about her great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, has been shared to take a dig at the former prime minister, who has often been targeted with misinformation.

The purported tweet by Vadra mentions that one time Nehru came home at 3 am to find his bodyguard sleeping on his bed. He covered him with a blanket and went to sleep "with his wife".

Several users shared the screenshot questioning the former prime minister's character.

However, we found that the original tweet has been tampered with to create this story. On 14 November 2019, Vadra had tweeted a similar story, but it mentions that Nehru slept on an adjacent chair.