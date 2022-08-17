Fact Check: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Tweet Doctored to Target Jawaharlal Nehru

The claim suggests that Priyanka Gandhi has tweeted about her great-grandfather sleeping with his bodyguard's wife.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An altered tweet of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in which she mentions her 'favourite story' about her great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, has been shared to take a dig at the former prime minister, who has often been targeted with misinformation.
The purported tweet by Vadra mentions that one time Nehru came home at 3 am to find his bodyguard sleeping on his bed. He covered him with a blanket and went to sleep "with his wife".
Several users shared the screenshot questioning the former prime minister's character.
However, we found that the original tweet has been tampered with to create this story. On 14 November 2019, Vadra had tweeted a similar story, but it mentions that Nehru slept on an adjacent chair.
The claim suggests that when Nehru found his bodyguard exhausted and asleep on his bed, he covered him with a blanket and went to his room to sleep with his wife.
The user points out that if Nehru became the prime minister in 1947 and his wife, Kamala Nehru, had passed away in 1936, then what does Vadra actually mean?
We performed a reverse image search on the screenshot using Google search engine.
This led us to a news report, published by News 18 on 14 November 2021, which mentioned the unaltered version of the story, where Priyanka Gandhi talks about her great-grandfather.
The original tweet, which is from 2019, mentions, "My favourite story about my great-grandfather is the one about when as PM, he returned from work at 3 am to find his bodyguard exhausted and asleep on his bed. He covered him with a blanket and slept on an adjacent chair."
A comparison between the two images clearly highlights the difference.
A comparison between the both the images clearly shows that even though the Twitter handle and the majority of the story is similar, the last part of the viral tweet is completely different from the original one.
Further, the viral tweet shows the text 'show the thread' above the picture, which is not the usual format. The text appears under the comment/retweet panel.
Comparison between an actual tweet and the altered tweet.
Evidently, an altered version of the tweet by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is being widely shared on social media platforms.
