This Mick Jagger Quote About Performing in a Concert in Israel Is Fake!

Fact-check: A fake quote is being attributed to singer Mick Jagger about The Rolling Stones organising a concert in Israel.
A quote attributed to singer and member of the rock band The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, is going viral on the internet.
The quote makes the claim that the band will be organising a concert in Israel amid the ongoing war between Israel-Hamas.
How did we find out the truth?: We checked Rolling Stones' website which listed the upcoming dates of their 2024 tour.
However, Israel was not included in the tour list.
We did not find any such report about Jagger making this statement.
Where did this quote originate?: We came across a spoof article shared on 24 February 2013 by Jewish Press, a US-based Jewish newspaper.
It stated that the Rolling Stones are planning a concert in Jerusalem on 15 April 2013.
The report included a statement purportedly made by Jagger which said, "We’ve been slammed and smacked and twittered a lot by the anti-Israeli side. All I can say is: anything worth doing is worth overdoing. So we decided to add a concert on Tuesday.”
Further, the article concluded by stating that this is a 'purim prank'.
Purim is a Jewish holiday.
Conclusion: A fake quote is being attributed to singer Mick Jagger about The Rolling Stones organising a concert in Israel.
