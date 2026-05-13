Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Did WB CM Suvendu Adhikari Say His Party Will Work Only for Hindus? No, It’s AI!

Did WB CM Suvendu Adhikari Say His Party Will Work Only for Hindus? No, It’s AI!

A detection tool showed that the viral video was indeed AI-generated/manipulated.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The video has been manipulated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).</p></div>
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Fact-Check | The video has been manipulated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

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A video of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is being shared on the internet with a claim that it purportedly shows him targeting former CM Mamata Banerjee and saying that his party will work only for Hindus.

What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the clip with a caption saying, "Suvendu Adhikari openly bragged about defeating Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, then reportedly declared that BJP will “only work for Hindus” and “eliminate the 27% Muslims of West Bengal” to stay in power for 100 years..."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The above post had garnered over eight thousand views on the platform. You can view archives of other claims here and here.

What's the truth?: The video has been manipulated with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and does not show real remarks made by Adhikari.

Also ReadThis Clip Doesn’t Show Anti-Hindi Protests After CM Vijay’s Swearing-in Ceremony

How did we find that out?: Team WebQoof ran a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video and found the same visuals uploaded on the official X handle of Press Trust of India (PTI).

  • It was posted on 6 May with a caption that said, "VIDEO | Kolkata, West Bengal: "The governor will decide on Mamata Banerjee's resignation, she has lost political relevance in Bengal," says BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari."

  • No such statement (as heard in the viral statement) was found in this clip. Additionally, there were no news reports that supported the viral claim.

What did a detection tool show?: On passing the video through a detection tool named 'DeepFake-O-Meter', we found that three of its detectors conclusively showed that the viral clip was indeed AI-generated/manipulated.

Three detectors showed that the viral clip was indeed AI-generated/manipulated.

(Source: DeepFake-O-Meter/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is evident that the viral video is AI-manipulated and does not show real remarks made by Adhikari.

Also ReadFact-Check: Did Indira Gandhi Appeal to Indians to Stop Buying Gold in 1967?

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