AI-Generated Clip of MEA Spokesperson Warning Iran Shared as Real Video

advertisement
A video of Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaswal speaking at the weekly media briefing is being shared on social media.
What does he say: In the video, Randhir Jaiswal appears to stand with Israel and threatens Iran with consequences if they target commercial ships coming to India. Here's what he said,
Is it true?: No, the video is AI-generated and does not show actual footage of Randhir Jaiswal at the media briefing.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a keyword search, and we did not find any reports or videos of Jaiswal issuing a warning against Iran.
This led us to run the video through the DeepFake-O-Meter tool, which showed that the viral clip was generated using AI.
PTI's Clarification: The MEA's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification regarding the viral video, calling it a deepfake.
Conclusion: The viral clip is AI-generated, and Randhir Jaiswal has made no such statements.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)