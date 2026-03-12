Fake Quote Attributed to Netanyahu That "India Must Protect Bangladeshi Hindus"

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fake Quote Attributed to Netanyahu That "India Must Protect Bangladeshi Hindus"

We found no official records or news reports to prove that netanyahu had made this statement.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
i

A statement attributed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being shared on social media.

These posts claim that Netanyahu stated that "India must protect the Hindus in Bangladesh."

An archive of the post can be found here. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as we found no reports or official statements to attribute this statement to Netanyahu.

What we found: At first, Team WebQoof checked for media reports to support this statement attributed to Netanyahu. However, we found no official records or reports where the Israeli PM spoke about Hindus in Bangladesh.

  • We also searched in Hebrew to check whether the Israeli media had reported on the subject.

  • Additionally, Israel and Bangladesh share no diplomatic relations with the latter maintaining a pro-Palestine stance.

  • Bangladesh also has a 'travel ban' on its citizens visiting Israel.

  • Moreover, protests broke out in the South Asian country following the death of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in targeted US-Israeli strikes.

Conclusion: We found no records of Netanyahu supporting the cause of Hindus in Bangladesh.

