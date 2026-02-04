Photo of UAE Prez Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Edited, Linked to Epstein Files

advertisement
A photo which purportedly shows the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, widely referred to as MBZ, is being shared on social media.
The claim: The image, where MBZ is seen flanked by two women, is being shared to claim that he was "also caught in" files released in sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's case by the United States' Department of Justice (DOJ).
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the photo, which led us to a Facebook post shared on 25 January 2012.
The post's caption, which was in Arabic, loosely translates to, "Now I understand the secret behind Chamakh's poor performance in the match... those blonde bombshells... Chamakh didn't want to head the ball, he was afraid of damaging his forehand and he's out of his mind... and he wouldn't be sold in Gabon... haha (sic)."
Other results included reports from sports websites, links here and here, which discussed the state of the Moroccan football team and carried the same image.
MBZ in the Epstein files: As per a report by Middle East Eye, the UAE President was indeed mentioned in Epstein-related documents released by the DoJ.
Epstein reportedly discussed the killing of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi with a man identified as Anas Al Rasheed, saying that MBZ had 'set up' Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman,
Conclusion: An edited photo is being falsely shared as one of UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, released in the Epstein files.
