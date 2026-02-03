These Images of Zohran Mamdani & Mira Nair With Epstein Are AI-Generated

advertisement
A set of images that purportedly show filmmaker Mira Nair, New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and other personalities is going viral on social media platforms as real visuals.
What did the post say?: The photos were shared with a caption that said, "People of NYC: Do you ever wonder where Mandani came from? These are pics of his mom and him with her employer(Jeffrey Epstein) and all his evil friends. Yes, his mom helped Epstein and Maxwell to facilitate the Elite pedophile rings (sic)."
What is the truth?: These images were generated using the help of Google's AI tool. They were shared by a parody handle on X named '@DumbFckFinder' that regularly posts such AI-generated visuals.
How did we find that out?: On closely observing the photos, we noticed that all of them carried a watermark that said "DFF". Look at the set of images, where we have highlighted the watermark.
Swipe right to view all images.
The image carried a watermark at the centre.
The image carried a watermark at the top-left corner.
The image carried a watermark and can be seen on Clinton's shirt.
About the user: We found that the handle regularly posts AI-generated visuals, where several other public personalities could also be seen.
The account's bio, too, said that it shares "high quality AI videos and memes".
What did SynthID show?: Team WebQoof passed the images through Google's AI tool named 'Gemini' to further verify their authenticity. We asked the tool to deploy SynthID and check the images were AI or not.
The tool, in its response, said "results show that all three of these images were created with Google AI".
What about Nair's name in Epstein files: On going through the Epstein Library available on the official website of US Department of Justice, we found that Nair's name is indeed mentioned in different emails.
One of the emails that has garnered significant attention is where it is said that Clinton, Jean Pigoni, and Nair were present for the after-party of a film.
The email was sent in 2009.
Conclusion: The images were AI-generated and did not show real visuals.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)