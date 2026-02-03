Edited Clip of Rekha Gupta Stating 2500 Crore People Took Government Loans Viral

advertisement
A video of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta from a recent public event is being shared on social media, with claims that she said more than “2,500 crore people” had availed loans under a government scheme.
What did users say?: Those sharing the viral clip noted, "Population of Delhi 2.25 crore, Population of India 146 crore. The population of the world is 830 crore. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has given loan to 2500 crore people." (sic.)
What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a YouTube video by PTI featuring similar frames from 27 January.
The video was from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the Delhi government and the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) to facilitate collateral-free loans for entrepreneurs and traders.
We went through the entire video and found that the viral video had been clipped and presented without the full context.
4:15 minutes onwards, CM Gupta says:
Nowhere in the video did Gupta state that 2,500 crore people had taken loans under the credit scheme.
The New Indian Express also reported on this event and noted, "Delhi CM said the government has set aside a fund of Rs 50 crore to service loans worth Rs 2,500 crore without the need of any collateral. She said there was no cap on the number of beneficiaries even as an initial target of one lakh was set initially." (sic)
Conclusion: The viral clip is edited to mislead viewers as CM Gupta made no mention of '2,500 crore' people taking loans under the credit scheme.
